Area fire and police responded Sunday, Jan. 16 to a structure fire on Boynton Valley Road that claimed the life of one individual.
According to officials, Douglas Connell Nevill, age 77, perished in the fire.
Hickerson, North Coffee, New Union, and Summitville Volunteer Fire Departments along with Coffee County Emergency Services, Coffee County Rescue Squad and deputies from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department responded to the blaze.
The fire is under investigation by CCSD, and the TBI fire investigator was on the scene.