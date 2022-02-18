A Coffee County business was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday, launching a large-scale investigation amid a rash of burglaries and another fire that happened within hours of one another.
Brothers Implement in the Hillsboro area of Coffee County suffered heavy damage following the early evening fire, the cause of which remains under investigation. Multiple fire-fighting agencies combined to knock down the blaze but not before it took a heavy toll on the building. Established in 1939, Brothers Implement Company Inc., is a family owned and operated farm equipment dealership, now in its fourth generation. Despite the heavy toll, the business plans to stay open.
“Thank you to all of the First Responders that helped us during our fire,” Brothers Implement wrote on its social media Thursday morning. “Thanks to you all, the loss was contained to only the front portion of the main building. While things will be a bit different for a while, we appreciate the patience and look forward to the continued business. If you need parts, service, or sales you can find us in the service department. We appreciate this wonderful community and everyone’s support. We are open.”
While firemen were still dousing the embers at Brothers Implement, lawmen say there were numerous cars and houses being broken into in the same vicinity. Then, just after midnight, a hay barn off Warren Road went up in flames. Its cause is also under investigation.
While stopping short of saying a serial burglar and/or a fire bug may be working the area and responsible for the incidents, sheriff’s officials are searching for a hoodie-wearing man who was seen in the area around the time of the fires and crimes. Anyone who may have seen the man walking in the area Tuesday or Wednesday should contact the sheriff’s department
The Tennessee Department of Investigation and the federal ATF have joined the investigation into the fires.