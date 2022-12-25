The Tullahoma Fire Department held its annual toy drive before the holiday weekend, delivering presents and cheer to families throughout Tullahoma, giving out gifts to 154 families in the city.
Each year, the fire department holds a toy drive to provide children in need in the community with presents, despite any financial hardships their families may be experiencing.
“The toy drive program has been going on since the 1950s,” said Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson. “Over the last few years, the police department has been coming and helping give out toys. They’ve also been helping people buy toys now. A lot of kids are very misfortunate, and they don’t have the opportunity to get a good Christmas. Hopefully this little bit that we do will help them. ”
Over the years, the fire department has provided toys for hundreds of children in Tullahoma thanks to the generous donations of thousands of dollars from the community. Individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations and more pool their funds to allow the fire department to purchase toys and gadgets for children who may not otherwise receive gifts.
Each year, the department spends between $15,000 and $20,000 on toys for the children signed up. The department has helped about 500 children from around 180 families in Tullahoma have a happy holiday, according to the department.
The department’s toy drive is only for children and families who live inside the city limits of Tullahoma. Over the years, the number of families assisted has fluctuated, but previous reports indicated an average between 160 and 200 families.
Community fundraising and charity events have been held across the city throughout the month of December to raise funds and gather gifts. Some participants include London’s Restaurant and Bar, J&S Computers, DJ Special K, the Tullahoma Women’s Club and the University of Tennessee Space Institute, among others.
Toys were also donated by Dustin Lynch and the attendees of his Dustin Lynch and Friends benefit concert that was held earlier this month. Every person who attended brought in a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the department’s annual toy drive, which included Lynch bringing a sack of toys for the toy drive prior to the show.