TFD Toy Drive

Members of the Tullahoma Fire Department delivered toys and other gifts to families across the city, giving out boxes of toys as registered families came by to pick up prepared boxes.

 Caitlin Able photo

The Tullahoma Fire Department held its annual toy drive before the holiday weekend, delivering presents and cheer to families throughout Tullahoma, giving out gifts to 154 families in the city.

Each year, the fire department holds a toy drive to provide children in need in the community with presents, despite any financial hardships their families may be experiencing.

TFD Toy Drive 2