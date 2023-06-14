Fire at Laundromat.jpg
Tullahoma Fire Department photo

The Tullahoma Fire Department made quick work in putting out a dryer fire Monday afternoon.

According to interim Tullahoma Fire Chief Larry Sloan, the fire department received the call in the early afternoon on Monday, June 12, regarding a structure fire at 209 E. Grundy St. When the crews arrived, smoke was coming from B & C Coin Laundry and found a dryer on fire.

