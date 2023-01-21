The Tullahoma Fire Department, along with multiple agencies from surrounding areas, responded to a blaze at Life Care Center late Friday evening.

According to Tullahoma City Fire Marshal Nick Kimbro, at approximately 9:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Coffee County Communications Center dispatched the  Tullahoma Fire Department to Life Care Center at 1715 N. Jackson St. for a reported fire on the facility's roof and a smoke smell in the building.