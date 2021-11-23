The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday the Coffee County District 6 Hazmat Team and the county EMA were requested to respond with mutual aid to Winchester Utilities Saturday morning for a leaking chlorine gas cylinder.
The hazmat team consisted of personnel from both Manchester and Tullahoma fire departments.
According to EMA officials, upon arrival, technicians were suited up and sent in to determine the location and size of the leak, then a special device was placed on the one ton cylinder to stop the leak.
“Our team is always ready and willing to help our neighbors should they need arise.,” EMA officials said. The Winchester Fire Department and the A&E Ambulance service were on scene to help with medical evaluations and decontamination of personnel who had entered the hot zone.
There were no injuries were reported and none of the product was released from the building, as the air scrubbers to clean the air before it is released. EMA officials thanked everyone involved for the success of the incident.