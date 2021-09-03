Next Friday, the Tullahoma Fire Department will dress out in full gear and trek up and down the bleacher steps at Wilkins Stadium for the second year in a row for the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
The climb, performed by fire departments around the country on or near Sept. 11 each year, honors the lives first responders who sacrificed themselves in order to save others when the World Trade Center Towers collapsed two decades ago.
According to Craig Stroop, this year’s climb is open to any firefighter from any department, career or volunteer. All they need to do is register for the event using the QR Code on the flyer available on the Tullahoma Fire Department Facebook page.
In past years, members of the Tullahoma Fire Department would travel to Nashville to participate in a larger stair-climb event with FDs to honor their lost brothers and sisters, but as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the nation, the larger event was called off in an effort to keep local firemen and women safer.
But the lack of the Nashville event did not stop TFD. Last year, then-Fire Chief Richard Shasteen said Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick offered the use of the football stadium for the firefighters to use for their stair climb. He told The News in 2020 he was happy to offer the use of the stadium to the department. He also encouraged teachers to bring their classes outside during the climb to walk along the track while the firemen trekked up and down the bleachers.
“The students were not even born when this happened, and we want to make sure they understand the heroism [and] the tragic events of the day,” Quick said then. “We just want them to remember 9/11.”
This year’s stair climb will feature special lanyards that those participating in the climb can wear in honor of the 343 firefighters who were claimed by the attack. Snacks and drinks will be on hand for those participating, and members of Vanderbilt medical staff will be onsite to provide recovery if needed.
As happened last year, a video will be broadcast on the stadium’s jumbotron with clips from news broadcasts from that day, as well as music.
Stroop said choosing to do the climb on the Friday prior to the event was done for a number of reasons.
“This date will not interfere with any other fire department’s memorial services that may be scheduled on the 11th,” he said. “Also, we wanted to involve Tullahoma High School as much as possible. This is a historical event that students could benefit from seeing and assisting in the success of the event.”
Stroop said the THS Marine Corp JROTC program will be presenting the colors, and the national anthem will be performed by a student as well.
“Principal Quick has been very helpful in making everything happen at the school and feels it is important that the students have an opportunity to be involved in this event.”
Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. next Friday, with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m.
For more information, contact Stroop at craigstroop@gmail.com.