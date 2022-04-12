Local antique/memorabilia store A Blast to the Past on the Woodbury Highway burned early Sunday, April 10.
Co-owner James Colwell said that his family had “been collecting sports memorabilia for over 30 years, there were personal items there that my boys and I got 15-20 years ago that were display as well as things we had for sale.”
“A fire is devastating. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” Colwell said. “We had 4,000 square feet that we had rented. You can put a lot of stuff in 4,000 square feet.”
“We don’t know the answer to that question,” Colwell said concerning the future. “We’ve grown the business quite a bit in the last five years. The original design was for it to be a nostalgia mall with vendors.”
Colwell said that while some of items were consignment merchandise, over 90% of the items were owned by the family.
“This happened a little over a day ago. We do not know the cause of the fire. My son was at home in bed when we got the phone call. I was in Costa Rica, 2,000 miles away. There was nobody in the store, so we don’t know what happened, Colwell said.
“We thank the fire departments for everything that they did. They tried to keep it secured to that one part. We appreciate everything that they did,” he said. “We appreciate the prayers and the encouragement that we’ve received and the loyalty of our customers that we’ve establishment.”
Responding firefighters from New Union Volunteer Fire Department received a structure fire call at 2:26 a.m.
According to New Union Chief Sam Morton, an initial firefighter on the scene reported that the structure was 30% engulfed in flames, so Morton immediately called Manchester Fire for mutual aid, along with additional volunteer fire departments.
“We could not make entry into the building. It was too involved once we got there,” Morton said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the main structure and prevent it from spreading to the three adjacent buildings.
“No one was hurt, but the contents of the (business) were destroyed,” Morton said.
The fire is currently under investigation.
Morton wanted to thank all the departments that provided aid. Those departments were North Coffee, Summitville and Coffee County Rescue Squad, in addition to Manchester Fire and New Union. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and EMS provided support.
According to Blast from the Past, the store opened five years ago in March 5, 2017.