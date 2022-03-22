Several Manchester businesses were damaged or destroyed Monday morning when a fire broke out in the Woodland Plaza shopping center at the corner of South Woodland Street and Hillsboro Boulevard.
At least three businesses—Reese’s Genes Boutique, Most Awesome Cleaning Company and Greg Green Photography—were destroyed by the blaze, while the warehouse for Toliver’s Pawn, Jewelry and Guns sustained roof and fire damage. Other businesses in the shopping center, including a TOP Rehab office, were spared the majority of fire damage but saw some smoke and water damage, according to reports from Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers.
According to Chambers, the fire began in the southern end of the building. His crews responded to an alarm at 6:15 a.m., finding heavy smoke coming from the building upon arrival. Fire personnel immediately began battling the blaze on the rear side of the building along the alleyway.
“The fire got into the roof structure and destroyed these four businesses,” Chambers said. “The guys did a hell of a job. They stopped it from getting to TOP Rehab. That end down there has a little bit of smoke damage, but no fire damage.”
Tullahoma Fire Department, Coffee County Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Medical Services and Manchester Police provided support for the job.
“We had a really good team effort with all the folks who usually help us,” Chambers said.
According to Tullahoma Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson, TFD was asked to keep a ladder truck on standby but it was ultimately not needed to extinguish the flames. Instead, TFD sent a light and air truck over to Manchester to refill bottles. That was a one-person unit, he told The News. In total, he said, the air truck was over in Manchester for about an hour and a half. The ladder truck was never called to respond. The assistance was provided through a mutual aid agreement, meaning any associated costs are shared between the agreeing organizations.
Chambers said further investigation by the city fire investigator, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and county officials would begin the next morning to determine the cause of the blaze.
Luckily, Chambers said, the building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were sustained as a result of the flames.