Sturgeon moon

The last super moon for over a year will rise over Tullahoma Thursday evening as the Sturgeon Moon, weather permitting, will shine shortly after sundown.

August’s full Moon is set to reach its peak illumination on Aug. 11, at around 8:35 p.m. It is advised to look for the moon in the east at sunset on Thursday. It’s highest in the sky around midnight. It’s low in the west before sunrise.

