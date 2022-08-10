The last super moon for over a year will rise over Tullahoma Thursday evening as the Sturgeon Moon, weather permitting, will shine shortly after sundown.
August’s full Moon is set to reach its peak illumination on Aug. 11, at around 8:35 p.m. It is advised to look for the moon in the east at sunset on Thursday. It’s highest in the sky around midnight. It’s low in the west before sunrise.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Sturgeon Moon got its name from the strange-looking fish called a sturgeon. The site explains that the fish was readily caught at this point in the summer in Lake Champlain and the Great Lakes.
“These prehistoric-looking fish have been traced back to around 136 million years ago and many people call them ‘living fossils,’” the almanac explained. Unfortunately, due to over-fishing, there are fewer sturgeon fish in the lakes than there used to be.”
Other names for the Full Moon this month include Flying Up Moon, Rising Moon, and the Black Cherries Moon.
The Sturgeon Moon will also mark this year’s final Super Moon. Super Moons happen when the Moon reaches the nearest point to Earth. This technically makes the Super Moons brighter and larger to viewers.
While the Sturgeon Moon makes its showing, it will share the celestial stage will another show, that being the Perseid meteor shower.
The Perseid meteor shower will have its peak on Aug. 11, 12, and 13. The Perseid meteor showers are called “the best meteor shower of the year,” according to NASA.
The Perseids Meteor Shower is caused when the Earth passes through a stream of debris left by the Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Look toward the northeastern sky for best viewing although meteors can be viewed in all parts of the sky. The Moon will be very bright Thursday so it will be best to plan meteor viewing earlier in the night before the Moon fully rises.