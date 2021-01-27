The Tullahoma Fire Department bid a bittersweet farewell to a longtime member of its family last week. Deputy Fire Marshal Richard Steiner closed the book on his 25 years with TFD at a special reception held Friday, Jan. 22.
Steiner has more than 45 years of service total under his belt, between his time with the Tullahoma Fire Department and previous military service with the U.S. Air Force, where he also served as a firefighter. After spending a lifetime working and serving his communities, Steiner told The News he is looking forward to spending more time with his family and remodeling his home with his wife of nearly 46 years, Holly.
“I feel really good about it,” he said of his time with the department. “I think I’ve done a fair job with the city. I’m going away with a food spirit and fond memories.”
While he will enjoy his time off, Steiner said he would miss serving his community as he’s done for the last quarter century. Being able to serve and help people “reduce their liabilities” while meeting people from all walks of life has given him a wealth of great memories on which to look back.
Tullahoma Fire Chief Richard Shasteen said the department was losing an invaluable asset with Steiner’s retirement as was the city of Tullahoma. Steiner has served as the fire department’s “first line of defense” against fires in his role as the fire marshal, Shasteen said.
“Richard’s been a huge asset to the department as well as for the citizens,” he said. “The job he does is kind of a thankless job. He’s an inspector but also an investigator. He’s our first line of defense, as inspector. When something’s being built or remodeled, he’s responsible for making sure it’s safe at the starting point.”
Shasteen guessed Steiner could directly be responsible for saving an unknown number of lives of citizens, visitors and business owners in Tullahoma by preventing fires from starting in the first place.
“I feel like he’s saved countless lives that we may not know simply because we didn’t get a call because there wasn’t an incident,” he said. “We’ll certainly miss him.”
Steiner received several personal gifts from his firefighting family, including a handmade rocking chair with a fire department logo on it from the members of B shift, a specially made wooden flag art piece commemorating his time with the department from C shift and a framed photo collage with images of Steiner throughout his time at the department from Deputy Chief Kenneth Pearson.
In a symbolic moment from Assistant Fire Chief Larry Sloane, Steiner was presented with the 46th TFD challenge coin, which represented his nearly 46 years of service fighting fires in his different capacities.
Additionally, Cpt. Ed Host presented Steiner with a commemorative plaque, and Mayor Ray Knowis officially proclaimed Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 as Richard Steiner Day in Tullahoma in honor of his retirement and his dedicated service to the community.
Knowis told The News Steiner had been “an outstanding contributor” to the community through his service at the fire department.
“We’re going to miss him,” Knowis said. “Richard has been a wonderful citizen, and I wish my best to him in the future."