The tents are pitched, and fireworks are for sale in the city limits.
According to the city’s municipal code, fireworks can only be sold from June 20 to July 5 for the Independence Day holiday, as well as from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Eve holiday.
No fewer than six fireworks tents pop up around Tullahoma each June, giving residents and visitors a chance to stock up for the two explosive holidays. Four can be seen along North Jackson Street, while two more can be found on West Lincoln and East Carroll streets.
One of the tents, which carries MAD Fireworks, is operated by Dustin and Amanda Hazlett, two teachers in the Tullahoma City Schools system. According to Amanda, her family has been operating the tent set up in the Cherokee Square shopping center that calls Taco Bell and Chick-Fil-A home, for the last six seasons.
“This is our seventh season open,” she told The News.
Although the tent has only been operational for the 2021 summer season for a couple of days, the Hazletts have already seen repeat business.
Stefanie Armstrong and her husband, Bob, arrived at the MAD tent late Monday morning to pick up their summer fireworks specifically from the teachers.
“I love their hustle,” Stefanie said.
She added she loved supporting two local teachers when purchasing her pyrotechnic party—a $130 multi-pack called “Total Dominance.” She said she got the same package last year and impressed all her neighbors last summer, prompting her repeat purchase. The multiple shells are similar to professional-grade fireworks in their display, she said, but still safe enough to use around smaller children.
To pick up fireworks, visit any stand in Tullahoma. They are located in the Walmart parking lot, Kroger parking lot, Cherokee Square shopping center, King’s Buffet parking lot, Food Lion parking lot and next to Gondola.