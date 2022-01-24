The second vote on Ordinance No. 1569, which would have allowed for the sale and use of fireworks in Tullahoma for Juneteenth, has officially been wiped off the board.
Fireworks ordinance gets new life
- MANAGING EDITOR Erin McCullough
At tonight's meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board voted 4-2 to rescind the second vote on the ordinance, which ended in a tie at the Jan. 10 board meeting.
That meeting saw only four of seven aldermen present, with Aldermen Jenna Amacher, Rupa Blackwell and Robin Dunn all absent. All three voted in the affirmative on the first reading of the ordinance in December. Mayor Ray Knowis and Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks voted against the measure both times, while Aldermen Daniel Berry and Sernobia McGee voted for it.
Per Robert's Rules of Order, if a vote fails to reach a majority, the measure fails.
"If it ties, it dies," City Attorney Steve Worsham confirmed Jan. 10.
After the meeting, Berry called out the "lack of professional courtesy extended by members of this board," saying Amacher, Blackwell and Dunn's absences were "taken advantage of," as the original reading passed 5-2 with only Blanks and Knowis opposed.
At tonight's meeting, Amacher requested that the second reading vote be rescinded, citing the lack of the full board's presence Jan. 10, noting that three of the five "yea" votes did not have a say that day.
Blanks disagreed with the procedure, saying that allowing for the rescension of votes set a "bad precedent" for the board.
Parliamentarian Patricia Junkin advised that only items that were not enacted previously are subject to the rescension process. Specifically, she said, since the second reading failed to pass or fail because the vote ended in a tie, it can be considered unfinished business, and the board can take up the issue again per Amacher's motion.
"If we're going to vote to rescind this, that's fine; we'll vote however the vote goes, but I think that's a bad precedent," Blanks argued.
Amacher countered Blanks' point, saying she did not want to "perpetuate ignorance for the sake of tradition," and wanted to give all the board members their opportunity to make their voices heard.
"Since it passed on the first reading five to two and we had three aldermen who were not present at the last meeting, I felt like it was a little bit unfair to the citizens and to the rest of the board when it passed with such a majority," she said of the Jan. 10 vote. "I just believe that the right thing to do is to allow this vote to take place when the board members are here that supported it in the first place."
The mayor pointed out multiple times that the vote came about with the board following Robert's Rules of Order.
"We followed the rules," he told the board.
The vote to rescind the second reading ultimately passed 4-2, with Blanks and Knowis opposed. Alderman McGee was absent from the meeting.
After the vote to rescind was passed, Berry then moved to postpone the redone second reading to the next board meeting, which also passed 4-2.
The board will next meet Monday, Feb. 14. The second reading of Ordinance 1569 will take place then.
