A limited quantity of Dustin Lynch concert tickets will be available to the public when they go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 30, as “Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert” returns on Tuesday, Dec. 13, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to announce Dustin Lynch is returning to Tullahoma to host his seventh ‘Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert’ benefitting local children's charities,” said event coordinator Lane Curlee, noting the concert is Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Tullahoma High School auditorium. 