A limited quantity of Dustin Lynch concert tickets will be available to the public when they go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 30, as “Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert” returns on Tuesday, Dec. 13, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
“We are excited to announce Dustin Lynch is returning to Tullahoma to host his seventh ‘Dustin Lynch and Friends Christmas Concert’ benefitting local children's charities,” said event coordinator Lane Curlee, noting the concert is Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Tullahoma High School auditorium.
A limited number of $250 sponsorship opportunities are available. Each sponsorship includes two tickets to a pre-show Meet and Greet featuring a photo opportunity with Lynch, light refreshments, and two reserved seats in the auditorium for the concert. Sponsor names are called out from the stage prior to the concert.
“Let us know no later than Friday, Nov. 25 if you have interest in a sponsorship,” Curlee advised. “Email lcurlee@lighttube.net if you want to be a sponsor.”
Tickets for general admission will be $25. A limited supply of approximately 500 tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. at C.D. Stamps Community Center located at 810 S. Jackson St. Tickets are first come-first serve, will be limited to four tickets per person and cash only.
There will be no ticket pre-sale at the high school this year, according to Curlee.
Funds raised during the concert will go to help local charity organizations. The identities of this year’s recipients will be revealed at a later date.