History remembers January 1, 1863, as the date when President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect, liberating all people enslaved in rebelling Confederate States. But for residents of Galveston, Texas, liberation didn’t come for another two years.
On June 19, 1865, after nine days of travel, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston with General Order Number 3, declaring the total emancipation of everyone held as slaves.
For the last 155 years, that day, known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day, has been celebrated across the U.S. in honor of the liberation of African Americans from slavery. This year, for the first time ever, residents of Winchester will celebrate one of history’s most monumental moments.
The Juneteenth Community Celebration, planned for Sunday, June 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Old Cowan Road Neighborhood Park, was organized by The CUSP for Change, a community advocacy group formed in Winchester earlier this month. Jasmine Baxter, an organizer with CUSP, said the event is designed to support Black-owned businesses and celebrate the often-neglected history of Black Americans who were formerly enslaved.
Baxter, who grew up in Winchester said small, rural communities like Winchester are often left behind in movements like those that are currently erupting across the country in response to police brutality. But Baxter said her home community is not going to be left behind.
“Things have been dark for the last few months, and in the midst of it all, we need something to celebrate. This is all about trying to create a platform of positivity where people feel comfortable enough to share their experiences,” she said. “So much of our history and heritage have been erased, and the rest is narrowed down to one month and a couple of holidays. We’re all learning about it together, and we’re going to celebrate that. We’re going to celebrate the fight our ancestors went through for us to get here.”
Baxter said vendors from local Black-owned businesses will be selling goods at the event, and Van Everette, host of The Scenario Radio Show, will speak on cultural enrichment.
A hand-washing station will be set up on the premises, and gloves, masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Security will also be present to ensure the safety of the attendees. Representatives from the local election commission will be on-site to provide voter education, register people to vote and assist in reinstating voters who have previously been denied the right to vote.