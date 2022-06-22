Eagle Scout Kaitlyn Brown was recognized by County Mayor Gary Cordell at the June 14 full Coffee County Commission meeting.
Brown is the first female Eagle Scout to earn the designation at the Boy Scouts of Tullahoma Troop 1581.
She is also the first female to earn the rank in the Elk River District.
Brown, a freshman at Tullahoma High School, in earning her Eagle Scout rank built a communications board for the Tullahoma-based Horse Play, an equine therapy program for special needs youth.
Brown’s communication board allows non-verbal riders to indicate which stations they would like to ride while on their horse.
Brown has earned 43 merit badges and the Order of the Arrow. She has completed National Leadership training and additional prestigious programs.