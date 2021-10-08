In one of his first moves as the official Fire Chief of Tullahoma Fire Department, Kenneth Pearson sought to purchase new turnout gear for his department.
Pearson requested the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve an authorization for the fire department to purchase 10 sets of turnout gear in order for the department to remain in compliance with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards. The NFPA 1851 standard created requirements for the selection, care and maintenance of firefighting protective ensembles to reduce health and safety risks associated with improper maintenance, contamination or damage.
“Our firefighters depend on their gear to be safe when responding to emergency situations,” Pearson wrote in a memo on the subject.
The department provides two sets of turnout gear for each firefighter in order to enable them to have a backup set in the absence of their frontline gear when that gear is being repaired or washed after emergency calls. Per NFPA standards, turnout gear must be replaced every 10 years.
According to Pearson, this purchase of turnout gear will be the first purchase of three over the next three years in order to facilitate a full turnover for compliance.
The department obtained a quote from the North American Fire Equipment Company (NAFECO) totaling $31,670 for the purchase of the 10 gear sets, which include turnout pants, a turnout jacket, suspenders, boots, hood and helmet.
Pearson recommended going with NAFECO due to an established relationship with the vendor. Funds are budgeted within the department’s accounts, according to Pearson.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of the gear for Pearson’s department.