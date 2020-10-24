First Vision Bank has announced a number of promotions and appointments within its ranks of the financial institution.
Included in the moves are:
Patrick Sissom
Patrick has assumed the role of Chief Credit Officer (CCO). The CCO is responsible for measuring and managing the aggregate risk in the bank’s loan portfolio. He will oversee the bank’s commercial credit and collection policies, procedures, and processes to ensure the appropriate management of risk.
Kristie Bell
Kristie has been promoted to Community President in the Franklin County market. Kristie’s many years of banking experience and her involvement in the Franklin County community will complement her new role.
Dan Walker
Dan has been with First Vision Bank a couple of years and has attracted many new customers to the bank. His experience, insight and positive outlook have been a very welcomed addition to our bank. Dan has been promoted to vice president along with his duties as Commercial Relationship Manager in our Franklin County Office.
Matt Layton
Matt has been promoted to Community President in the Tullahoma market. Matt is an integral part of the Tullahoma business community and has helped grow the business over the last few years.
John Shelton
John started with the bank part-time immediately after completing college. He has worked almost every area of the bank. He moved earlier this year from the Decherd office to Tullahoma as a loan officer. John has been promoted to Vice President and Office Manager in the Tullahoma office.
Renee Taylor
Renee has been the compliance officer for several years and has done a fantastic job of keeping the bank in compliance with all appropriate regulations. Renee is being promoted to Vice President along with her duties as Compliance Officer and BSA Officer.
Cary Boyd
Cary recently moved into a lending role in the Franklin County office. Cary is a jack of all trades as she assists the CFO and Community President in their roles, and also providing support to customer service representatives and tellers. She has been promoted to Relationship Manager and Banking Officer.
Nancy Clement
Nancy is such an important part of the Manchester office. Her years of banking experience are evident in the many roles she is able to fill – teller, CSR, loan officer, etc. Nancy is being promoted to Banking Officer along with her duties as Executive Assistant.