First Vision Bank recently welcomed Dave Carlson as the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of all offices of the local community bank.
“Dave’s experience, integrity, and desire to immerse himself in our communities will allow him to lead the FVB lending team successfully into the future!” said Mike Rowland, First Vision Bank’s CEO.
Carlson compliments the First Vision team that focuses on serving as the community’s local bank and meeting customers’ needs with a personal approach. In his new position, Carlson will provide leadership in First Vision’s customer service, sales program, and staff teamwork.
“I am truly excited, honored, and blessed to work for a great bank,” Carlson said. “We have an awesome team of employees, who are focused on superior customer service. The future of the bank is bright, and I am ready to put in the work with my new team to focus on helping individuals and businesses succeed.”
The new Senior VP has over 30 years of full-service community banking experience in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. Most recently, he served as the EVP / Senior Lender for a community-based bank with 4 locations in the St. Paul metro area and western Wisconsin. He provided supervision and leadership to the commercial lending staff for positive teamwork, superior customer service, credit quality / administration, and business development. He also, served on the Bank’s Board of Directors.
Carlson was raised on a family farm / ranch in North Dakota and has a BS degree in Economics from NDSU. He and his wife, Brenda Jo, are moving to central Tennessee to be closer to family. Outside of banking, Dave enjoys spending time with family; boating, water and snow skiing, hunting, reading, and travel.
When asked what he loves about First Vision, he said, “There are several things; however, the bank’s tag line, Local Partners, Personal Solutions, is a great summary.”
First Vision has been serving Middle TN since 2005 as a local community Bank partnering with individuals and businesses to meet all their financial needs.