FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, today announced Brent Canady has been promoted to Shelbyville Market President. Native to Shelbyville, Canady joined FirstBank in 2021 after holding several senior level executive positions with local banks and following three decades of service in The United States Navy.
As Market President, Canady will be responsible for making decisions within the Shelbyville market, assembling a team of local bankers and developing new business. Over the past nine years, he has supported numerous community nonprofit organizations and is currently serving as the Chair of the Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library Board of Directors.
“As a Shelbyville native who has experience working within this industry, I have deep ties to our community and will do everything in my ability to support the financial needs of the families and businesses of this area,” said Canady.
Canady served as a Naval Aviator and retired from the U.S. Navy as a Captain in 2013. He accumulated over 3600 flight hours and received numerous awards and honors during his 30-year tenure. He is entitled to wear the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (two awards), Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), Air Medal (with numeral 2), Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal (seven awards), Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various campaign and unit awards.
“Since joining FirstBank over a year ago, Brent has proven himself to be a tremendous team builder with outstanding organizational and people skills,” said Troy Martin, FirstBank South Central Regional President. “Brent’s community banking experience paired with an incredibly impressive military career has built him into the leader he is today, and I am confident he will continue to make a significant impact as our new Shelbyville Market President.”
Canady graduated from the United States Naval Academy and the National War College. As a graduate of Shelbyville Central High, he and his wife, Kate, are native to Shelbyville and proud parents to two sons.
About FirstBank
Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), is the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 83 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast. The bank serves five of the major metropolitan markets in Tennessee and, with approximately $12.6 billion in total assets, has the resources to provide a comprehensive variety of financial services and products.