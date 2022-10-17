2A - Brent Canady.jpg

Brent Canady

FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, today announced Brent Canady has been promoted to Shelbyville Market President. Native to Shelbyville, Canady joined FirstBank in 2021 after holding several senior level executive positions with local banks and following three decades of service in The United States Navy.

As Market President, Canady will be responsible for making decisions within the Shelbyville market, assembling a team of local bankers and developing new business. Over the past nine years, he has supported numerous community nonprofit organizations and is currently serving as the Chair of the Shelbyville-Bedford County Public Library Board of Directors.