It looks to be that Tullahoma is about to “let go and have fun” towards the end of the year as Five Below has its sights on opening later this fall.
A representative of Parkes Construction told The News that currently the tentative opening is the end of November. The store will be located at Northgate Mall located at 1600 N. Jackson St. Five Below will join Marshalls, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy at Northgate Mall, with Marshalls opening earlier this month while Old Navy looking to open in October. Given its “opening soon” sign on display in front of the store, tentative dates for Ulta Beauty’s opening have not been confirmed by company officials at this time.
A job opening for the position of store manager at Five Below in Tullahoma has been posted. Those interested can go to fivebelow.com/info/careers to apply.
Five Below is a chain of specialty discount stores that sells a variety of products from known top-selling brands for $5 or less, along with a small assortment of products priced higher than $5, aimed towards tweens, teens and beyond. The chain was founded by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios in 2002 in Wayne, Penn. and currently has over 1,100 plus stores in 40 states with 1,500 more on the way.
Since 2006, through customer donations and fundraising, Five Below has collected and donated more than $35 million to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Toys for Tots, Kids In Need Foundation and other non-profit organizations.