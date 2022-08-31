3A - Five Below STORE_Exterior-1.jpg

It looks to be that Tullahoma is about to “let go and have fun” towards the end of the year as Five Below has its sights on opening later this fall.

A representative of Parkes Construction told The News that currently the tentative opening is the end of November. The store will be located at Northgate Mall located at 1600 N. Jackson St. Five Below will join Marshalls, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy at Northgate Mall, with Marshalls opening earlier this month while Old Navy looking to open in October. Given its “opening soon” sign on display in front of the store, tentative dates for Ulta Beauty’s opening have not been confirmed by company officials at this time.