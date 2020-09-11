Five citizens have thrown their hat in the ring to fill the seat left vacant by Mayor Ray Knowis' election, including two former aldermen.
After he was elected mayor of Tullahoma, Knowis' aldermanic seat became available and will be filled by a board appointment.
Citizens were asked to submit a citizen participation form as well as a resume in order to be considered for the job. The deadline to submit applications for the seat was Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to city officials.
The five candidates who submitted their applications by the deadline are:
- Bob Bates - retired, former project manager, Blalock Plumbing, Electric & HVAC, Inc.
- Jackie Duncan - former alderman of Tullahoma (2013-2019), Coffee County Commissioner for District 19, retired, former Sr. Assoc. Engineer/Data Manager at AEDC
- Sernobia McGee - Director of Admissions at Tennova Healthcare - Harton
- Jamie Moorehead - Business owner, former Deputy Clerk for Coffee County Juvenile Court
- Greg Sandlin - Test Operations Engineer at AEDC and former Tullahoma alderman (2009-2019)
At the Monday, Sept. 14 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board will nominate and vote for who among the candidates they feel should fill the seat.