The Tullahoma chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met at Tullahoma High School to present a flag that was donated by State Sen. Janice Bowling and State Rep. Rush Bricken in celebration of Tennessee’s 225th anniversary of becoming a state.
Tennessee joined the union and became a state on June 1, 1796.
DAR Regent Emily Thoma addressed everyone in attendance and said the actual anniversary is on June 1, but it was decided to do an early celebration so the flag could be presented in “pomp and circumstance” through the high school JROTC.
DAR member Cathy Conley then talked about the history of Tennessee becoming a state.
“We celebrate the 225th birthday of Tennessee’s statehood,” Conley said.
Tennessee was a part of North Carolina until 1789 when North Carolina decided to give their land west of the Appalachians to the federal government to pay off debts from the Revolutionary War. By 1795, Tennessee’s population grew to 77,262 which was enough to be approved to be a state. A constitutional convention was held in Knoxville to begin the process of joining the Union. After a close vote on June 1, 1796, Tennessee became the 16th state of the Union, where John Sevier was selected as governor, William Blount and William Cocke were selected as senators and Andrew Jackson was selected as the state representative.
The state flag was raised while the state salute, written by former DAR state regent Lucy Harrison, was read by DAR member Kathryn Hopkins.
Thoma thanked the students of the JROTC and Col. Jeffrey Johnson for helping with the event