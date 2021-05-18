The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Flag Football program received a financial boost courtesy of the Tennessee Titans Foundation.
According to Parks and Recreation Program Director Lyle Russell, the parks and recreation department applied for and received a $3,200 grant to support the fall 2021 NFL Flag Football season, which is played at Waggoner Park each year. The Tennessee Titans Youth & High School Football Grant was officially awarded in March, according to Russell.
In its first year, the NFL Flag Football league saw 84 children on 11 teams participate. The league took last year off due to the ongoing pandemic, but Russell said the plan right now is to hold the 2021 season.
Russell said the grant application was nearly a last-minute decision, as he heard about the grant toward the end of the application cycle.
“I was surprised that we got it, but they fully funded what we asked for,” he said.
The grant funds will be used to pay for a mobile scoreboard and padding for the goalposts.
“We were very happy to get that,” Russell said.
In addition to the grant funds, Russell said the Titans Foundation also sent a complimentary set of two flag football kits, including the belts and other items needed for the teams.
“Now all we have to buy is the jerseys,” he said. “We don’t have to buy the belts now.”