Kidnapping and felony assault charges have been filed against a Manchester man after he held a woman at knife-point and then led lawmen on a high speed chase before mistakenly deciding to ditch his vehicle in the driveway of an off-duty officer.
The suspect, Justin T. Burnette, 33, commanded an entire page of the court docket to list the crimes that he faces dating back to November of last year. However, his most recent charges of aggravated kidnapping and evading arrest could keep him behind bars for the next decade if he is convicted.
His kidnapping charges come after he ordered a female victim to get into his vehicle to “talk” to him.
“She was in fear of him and got into his vehicle,” the arrest warrant reads. “He was armed with a knife and at one point had it to his own throat.”
The victim said he drove her from Manchester to Tullahoma, displaying the knife the entire time.
After the incident, police began looking for Burnette and spotted him at a red-light.
“He fled at a high rate of speed,” the evading warrant reads. “He exceeded 90 miles per hour in over three miles before pulling into a driveway which happened to be an off-duty officer. That deputy then held the subject at gunpoint before he fled again and was captured by duty officers.”
Burnette already faced felony charges for incidents in November and February in which he violated an order of protection against a woman. He is also accused of brandishing a knife on a prior occasion.