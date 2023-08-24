A suspect involved in an alleged drug transaction at the Winchester Walmart, followed by law enforcement shooting out a tire on a fleeing vehicle, has been taken into custody in Coffee County.
A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office press release first identified the suspect as Daniel Dewayne Holt, 37, from Hillsboro. Warrants were issued in Franklin County against him for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office would release another statement that they had arrested the passenger of the vehicle, Alicia Nicolee Avans, where she was charged with conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search and simple possession.
Officials said during the investigation, it was determined that Holt was not the vehicle's driver, and warrants in Franklin County had been recalled. Due to having warrants in Coffee County, he remained in custody in Coffee County.
"The vehicle that we pursued last night was reported as a breach of trust vehicle on 08/17/2023 in Coffee County," sheriff officials said. "The owner of the vehicle identified Alicia and Fredrick Clinton Williams as being in possession of the vehicle at the time of the report."
FCSO reports said the Sheriff’s Office received information that a drug transaction was expected to occur at 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Winchester Walmart.
Reports said deputies attempted to intercede and detain two suspects in a stationary Lexus sedan, and the driver turned the wheels toward an investigator and put the car in drive, proceeding forward.
The investigator shot the passenger-side front tire in an attempt to disable the vehicle, reports said, adding that the car fled from the area, and a pursuit began that ended on Henley Lane in Decherd.
Reports said the driver, a man, and a woman passenger fled on foot, and deputies searched the area until shortly after midnight but did not find either of the suspects. Reports added that Holt was later taken into custody by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.