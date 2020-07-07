A local car club is hosting a car show for residents who want to take a short trip out of town for charity this weekend.
This year’s “Cruise into Lynchburg” Corvette Show presented by the Middle TN Corvette Club will celebrate its ninth year since the club first started the event. It will be held at Wiseman Park in Lynchburg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.
Middle TN Corvette Club member Monica Skelton said the vehicles come from all over the area and various corvette clubs from Memphis to Huntsville, Ala., have caravanned to the show.
“Corvettes from all over come in and everyone enjoys looking at the cars,” said Skelton.
The show will have a variety of activities like karaoke. Crazy Daises will cater the event. There is a $20 preregistration fee or a $25 fee at the door for those who want to enter their corvette for judging. The judging categories are based on the models of the corvettes.
There is also a parking area for those who want to just look at the cars themselves.
Skelton said the money raised during the event will be split up among several local charities in the area. Each year the club votes for which clubs will receive the donations after the show so they know how they can evenly distribute the money.
In previous years, the turnout has ranged from 75 to 100 people but with several spring and summer events being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Skelton said she hopes people will come out to the event.
“Usually at car shows, participates bring their long chairs and sit in the area of the car so I don’t see it being an issue,” said Skelton.
There will be signs for social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available. Skelton said the club has been practicing social distancing by taking caravan road trips to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY and to the Tail of the Dragon in North Carolina.
“We invite the community to come out and have a great time,” said Skelton. “It’s great for parents to bring the kids out to see the cars. It’s a fun day and its family oriented.”
The Middle Tennessee Corvette Club are inviting Corvette owners to join them for meetings. Meetings are the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stan McNabb dealership on Jackson Street.
To find out more about the event, people can go to the club’s Facebook page at Middle TN Corvette Club.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.