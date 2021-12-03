Tullahoma firemen knocked down a fire on Flowertown Road Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a person inside the structure.
The Tullahoma Fire Department was notified of the Flowertown Road blaze shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. According to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Sloan, who assumed command on the scene, when fire crews arrived they found fire on the front porch where it extended into the living area of the home.
Sloan said one of their trucks was on Jackson Street when they received the call so they were on the scene within two minutes. He noted that they received reports there was someone in the home so they did a quick search and found no one. Once it was determined all persons were out, the firefighters initiated their assault on the blaze and knocked down the fire in about five minutes and completely extinguished the fire in 30 minutes.
Sloan said there was significant fire damage to the house, with about 50% of the front damaged by the fire and the rest of the house having smoke and water damage.
While there were no injuries, there was a pet that did not survive the fire. None of the residents were present when the fire happened.
Sloan said the fire did look suspicious in nature and it is currently under investigation by the fire department, police department and TBI Investigators.