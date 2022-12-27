Flu season came a month early this year in Tennessee and hit hard, disproportionately affecting children, according to Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Tennessee Department of Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

Nearly 30% of 4,633 people tested for influenza at participating clinics (including 12 VUMC walk-in clinics) from Nov. 4-18 were positive for the virus, and the virus was readily transmitted to others in the household, especially children.

Christine Thomas

CDC EIS officer Christine Thomas, DO, MPH