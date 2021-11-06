This Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health is holding a statewide effort to encourage Tennesseans to receive their flu shots. The fourth annual “Fight Flu TN” will see flu vaccine events in every county Nov. 9, which seek to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza across the Volunteer State.
All 95 county health departments will hold flu vaccine clinics that day. No appointments are needed to receive a flu vaccine during these events. Event hours and details will vary from county to county. Both the Manchester and Tullahoma clinics of the Coffee County Health Department will offer the vaccines from 1—4 p.m. that day. A map of all the Fight Flu TN locations and contact information is available online at www.tn.gov/health/fightflu.
The state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone eligible aged six months and older. Pregnant women, infants, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. Typical flu symptoms include a fever, cough, congestion and body aches, which usually recover on their own after about a week. Those who suspect they are suffering from the flu are recommended to call their health care provider for advice on how to proceed.
“This flu season, I encourage all eligible Tennesseans to make it a priority to get their flu vaccine,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, said. “As we prepare to gather together for the holidays, I hope all the Tennesseans are considering vaccinations to protect themselves and their family from serious illness, whether that is flu of COVID-19.”
Influenza is highly contagious. To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, it is recommended to follow precautions such as proper hygiene, including hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or an elbow and staying home when sick.
For those still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, they will be available to receive at the same time as the flu vaccine.
The Tullahoma clinic is located at 615 Wilson Ave. The Manchester clinic is located at 800 Parks St.