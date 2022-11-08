With the flu season sweeping through the area, the Tullahoma School System has no plans presently to follow suit after Coffee County Schools closed down Monday in hopes of breaking the influenza cycle.
“TCS administrators, nurses and attendance personnel monitor absentee numbers daily,” a TCS spokesman revealed. “While there have been several flu cases, the daily absentee rate is within regular rates.”
Coffee County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday already being planned as a teacher in-service day, amid spiraling absentee rates which also included many teachers. Their move followed temporary closure of some schools in neighboring Warren County which saw a bus driver crunch with many routes having to be consolidated at the beginning of the week.
Tullahoma City Schools, unlike many surrounding systems, have a very limited number of stockpile days, normally setting aside three annually.
Given the high rate of flu in the area, the school system is stressing safety within its student body as well as reminding teachers to take precautions.
“In order to promote healthy learning environments and prevent the spread of germs, TCS continues to follow the Health and Safety Protocols which are located on the district website,” the school spokesman said, noting there have been and are some upcoming opportunities to get vaccinated against influenza. “As flu cases are at a high rate in Tennessee, the Coffee County Health Department provided middle school students the opportunity to receive the flu vaccine at school with parental permission. Walgreens additionally conducted vaccine clinics at each school and administration building for staff.”
The Coffee County Health Department will offer drive-thru flu vaccinations on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 1-4 p.m. at their offices located at 615 Wilson Ave.