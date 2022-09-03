Artemis I Preflight

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.

 NASA/Joel Kowsky

With the excitement surrounding the launch of Artemis I this week, Tullahomans may not know that one of its own industries had a hand in making the unmanned launch a reality. The employees at Jacobs in Tullahoma will be watching the launch with great anticipation.

Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars.