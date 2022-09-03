NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop a mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, after being rolled out to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis I mission is the first integrated test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, SLS rocket, and supporting ground systems. Launch of the uncrewed flight test is targeted for no earlier than Aug. 29.
With the excitement surrounding the launch of Artemis I this week, Tullahomans may not know that one of its own industries had a hand in making the unmanned launch a reality. The employees at Jacobs in Tullahoma will be watching the launch with great anticipation.
Artemis I is an unmanned flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft is an integrated system for humanity's return to the Moon. Artemis I is the first in a series complex missions to provide a foundation for human deep space exploration, and demonstrate NASA’s commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, including missions to Mars.
Artemis mission
As of writing, the Artemis I’s launch was delayed to Sept. 3. The primary goals of Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment, ensure a safe reentry, descent, splashdown and recovery prior to the first flight with a crew on Artemis II. According to NASA, the duration of the mission is 37 days, 23 hours and 53 minutes. The total distance to be traveled is 1.3 million miles and an expected re-entry speed of up to 25,000 miles per hour.
The first mission will demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the SLS rocket and test the capabilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth.
“The flight will pave the way for future missions to the lunar vicinity, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the surface of the Moon,” NASA officials said.
The objectives of the mission are to demonstrate Orion’s heat shield can withstand the high speed and high heat conditions when returning through Earth’s atmosphere from lunar velocities; demonstrate operations and facilities during all mission phases; retrieve Orion after splashdown; and Accomplish additional flight test objectives.
During the flight, Orion will launch from the top the rocket and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown, per NASA officials. Over the course of the mission, Orion will travel 280,000 miles from Earth and 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the Moon. NASA officials stated the Orion will stay in space longer than any human spacecraft has without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before.
With Artemis I, NASA sets the stage for human exploration into deep space, where astronauts will build and begin testing the systems near the Moon needed for lunar surface missions and exploration to other destinations farther from Earth, including Mars. With Artemis, NASA will collaborate with industry and international partners to establish long-term exploration for the first time.
Jacobs and Artemis
The magnitude and manpower needed for humanity’s return to the Moon requires all hands on deck for both NASA and its contractors to contribute to Orion, the SLS rocket, the exploration ground systems (EGS) and the lunar spaceport at Kennedy Space Center. The EGS includes the ground support equipment like the launch stack tower, crawlers to move the SLS rocket around and the stages that are transported from the factory to launch.
The contractors involved includes Lockhead, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Boeing, Northop Grumman, Teledyne Brown and Jacobs. More specifically, Jacobs has been the lead contractor for the EGS and the office located at 550 William Northern Blvd. in Tullahoma had a hand in it.
According to NASA, Jacobs is the lead contractor for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program at the Kennedy Space Center. The Jacobs team’s role is to oversee the launch operations and integrate Artemis spaceflight hardware at Kennedy. Working in multiple facilities across the Kennedy Space Center, Jacobs receives all of the hardware and conducts final processing, assembly, testing and integration in preparation for the launch. Jacobs has worked with NASA to develop the Artemis ground operations and launch control software, and will be on consoles in the Launch Control Center firing room supporting the countdown on launch day. The Jacobs team also supports the Orion recovery operations after splashdown.
Jacobs is an international technical professional services firm that provides engineering, technical, professional and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients globally, including companies, organizations and government agencies.
Overall, Jacobs’ responsibility was to receive all SLS and Orion flight hardware, assembling and integrating all the large elements, conducting final tests and checkouts, transporting the rocket and spacecraft to the pad, helping to launch it on the mission and then supporting the recovery of Orion.
On a local level, according to Jacobs’ representatives, the Tullahoma branch’s involvement and focus was the design and construction of the testing facilities. Jacobs’ staff are also on site with NASA to assist in assembling the launch tower and pad.
The Tullahoma Jacobs’ representatives said they were excited about the launch because it takes thousands of engineers from different agencies and companies to make missions like Artemis possible, and the fact that engineers locally in Tullahoma had a hand in contributing to the mission.
The Artemis I’s launch is set for Saturday, Sept.3, from 2:17 p.m. EDT with a 120 minute window.