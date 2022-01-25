Those who were looking to the “1968: Folsom Redemption” exhibit at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center will be feeling the “Folsom Prison Blues” as the January/February exhibit has been canceled.
Art center officials issued a statement on Saturday morning, Jan. 22, via the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s social media pages revealing due to outside circumstances the exhibit was canceled.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control the Jan/Feb ‘1968: Folsom Redemption Exhibition’ has been cancelled,” the statement read. “We are sorry for any inconvenience,”
“1968: A Folsom Redemption” is an exhibition curated by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, to celebrate the landmark event, and showcases a collection of photographs by journalists Dan Poush and Gene Beley, who were among a handful of eyewitnesses to witness the two concerts at Folsom Prison. The exhibit also showcases a wide range of intimate of photos of Cash, ranging from him being with family friends, to meeting country music legend Merle Haggard and will highlight Cash’s golden era from January 1968 to his concert in Anaheim, Calif. on March 1, 1969, when he was preparing to launch his national network television show “The Johnny Cash Show.”
For more information, contact the art center at 455-1234, art@tullahomaart.org or go to tullahomaart.org.