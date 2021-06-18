Shelves are stocked in preparation for the much-anticipated June 23 opening of the new Food City on Cowan Highway in Winchester. The 54,000+ sq. ft. supermarket marks the retailer’s first location in Franklin County. Grand opening will be held at 8 a.m., Wednesday, June 23 at the location at 2211 Cowan Highway, Winchester.
“We are excited to be opening a new state-of-the-art supermarket in Winchester. We look forward to joining their retail community and serving the residents of Franklin County,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The new location includes an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, a large 38+ café seating area, fireplace, hickory wood smoker, pizza oven, and fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad and fruit selections. Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters will hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery and produce departments offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more. Rapid checkout service is provided by six check-out lanes and eight self-checkouts. For added convenience, the store includes a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a drive-thru and private consultation room, Food City Gas n’ Go fuel center, beer tasting station, GoCart curbside pick-up, home delivery and DoorDash online meal delivery service. The location features a Starbucks café, offering a wide assortment of blended hot and cold coffees and beverages, as well as an assortment of tasty breakfast sandwiches and pastries.
Several award-winning energy saving concepts are also included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.
“Our valued customers can expect to find a wide variety of top-quality products at the lowest possible prices, exceptional customer service, and some exciting conveniences and services,” says Smith.