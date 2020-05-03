The Food Fair at Trinity Lutheran Church at 705 Wilson Avenue will start its 41st year on Wednesday, May 6 from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The food fair consist of vendors from Coffee and surrounding counties. They provide consumers with locally grown vegetables, pork, beef, lamb, plants, jams and jellies, eggs and homemade baked items of various types and arts and crafts.
With COVID 19, vendors want to stay within the guideline recommended by the CDC and state officials. At this time until guidelines ease, the market will open as a drive-through only. All vendors will enter on Wilson Avenue and exit on Cedar Lane.
Visitors may drive to back parking lot and form a line to drive through the front parking lot where food fair is located. Vendors will assist customers as they stay in car. Vendors will be on both sides of parking lot to assist customers as quickly as possible.
Tullahoma Food Fair vendors’ products has been handled only by the vendor and is safe and healthy. Vendors will take all precautions by wearing masks, gloves, having sanitizers to clean and wipe tables and anything handled by anyone.
Organizers ask that customers support the Food Fair, be patient and considerate of all during this time. They hope the Food Fair will soon be operating as normal.