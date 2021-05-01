An old friend is returning this coming month as the Food Fair at Trinity Lutheran Church is set to kick off its season May 5.
The annual open air market which runs on Wednesdays will hold its season opening on May 5 and then continue throughout the summer and into the fall before concluding in October. According to Kelly Prince, the market will operate during its traditional hours of 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in front of Trinity Lutheran at the intersection of Cedar Lane and Wilson Avenue.
“Each week will offer something different,” she said, noting there are vegetables, baked goods, eggs, beef, pork, plants, flowers and many other items shoppers can purchase.