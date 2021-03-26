The food giveaway at First Christian Church moved to Tuesday.
First Christian Church will be having a free food giveaway on Tuesday, March 30 at the First Christian Church Annex on 201 NW Atlantic St.
Appointments are required and anyone can make an appointment at 455-2200.
The food giveaway was originally set for Thursday, March 25, but it was postponed to Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Sue Larmoyuex, who is overseeing the giveaway, said they didn’t want people out in the weather so they changed the date.
“With the storm warning we didn’t want people to be out in inclement weather so we felt it was best to hold off until Tuesday,” Larmoyuex said.
The church originally planned the giveaway on Thursday, March 25.
The food boxes will contain enough food to last two to three days and will have various meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
First Christian Church has a food pantry that is open year round for anyone who is need of food, but since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the church started setting appointments for people to pick up a box of food to help minimize the spread of the virus.
According to Larmoyuex, the church wanted to do something that would allow people to pick up food by offering the food giveaway.
“We’ve been giving away food boxes but we wanted to do something where many more people could benefit,” Larmoyuex said. “If we could put it out to different groups that maybe more people could benefit from this giveaway.”
Larmoyuex added anyone in need of food can call the church any time throughout the year as they want to serve the community.