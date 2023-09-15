An agenda item at BoMA’s Sept. 11 meeting prompted the board to “consider approval of directing staff to draft an ordinance establishing guidelines for Food Truck Vendors,” led to a food truck vendor giving public comment about what the guidelines might be, and the board to discuss further.
In a memo from Alderman Daniel Berry, the Item No. 23-163 gave details regarding the proposed suggestion of drafting an ordinance stating “As food trucks and street vendors become more popular, [there is] a growing need for clear guidelines. Guidelines that do not hinder economic prosperity, but rather allow mobile food vendors to fully understand the requirements, to keep the playing field level between brick and mortar and mobile food vendors even and lastly, to ensure public safety. A sample ordinance as well as a checklist/guide for the public can be provided.”
During the public comment section of the meeting, Jason Jones, a food truck vendor spoke regarding the item.
“I just wanted to give some support and feedback,” he said. “And make sure everybody’s on the right track with what we wanted to do with this, because this is a legitimate concern–I have a [food truck] social media group that has about 3,000 members, and everybody’s kind of geared up about this, wondering what’s the city gonna do here? We love our food trucks, we wanna make sure that they stay here, so I have a few items of concern that I wanted to present to make sure that we can gather together and get on the same track with this.”
Jones had a few suggestions for guidelines for the board to consider.
“Public safety is a number one priority for us,” he said. “I want to hit on a few key points for doing this–how will the guidelines be established? Will Tullahoma model the ordinances and guidelines after those of the nearby cities? The way we look at here, is we’re set up to go to Manchester, it’s pretty much a city checklist you go down, and for $50, you’re good for a year. I believe in one of the cities in Franklin County, it’s the same, but it’s $100. But the city does a lot more for them, it provides them specific places to set up. So that’s something we may want to look for, since we’re just starting this. On the social media site, I asked [where people would go and], people would love one big gathering place for these food truck vendors to come. Maybe in the future, we could do something like that.”
“We food truck vendors want to provide a food truck-friendly city,” he said.
“Lastly,” he said. “Although it is highly requested by citizens, we food truck owners are not requesting to go up and down the streets of Tullahoma playing music like ice cream trucks, but only to provide our citizens with the food they want.”
Berry motioned the approval for the draft ordinance, and Alderman Kurt Glick seconded in order to discuss.
Berry said he wanted to be able to provide vendors with clear guidelines and that he looked at several other city ordinances for reference.
“Murfreesboro’s got a cool little package on their site,” he said. “There’s a great checklist, the ordinance is well structured, Franklin County’s has some different resources, Manchester’s is pretty good.”
“One of them that I looked at,” he added. “They designated public places [for food trucks to sell].”
He expressed the intent to make sure the guidelines were clear for brick and mortar businesses as well as food truck vendors.
“I think it would be a good idea,” said Alderman Bobbie Wilson. “That we involve some of the existing food truck vendors to participate in that.”
She added that Winchester gives food trucks an opportunity to be at their farmer’s market, and suggested consulting with their city government.
Glick said he’d asked staff about ordinances “a couple of months ago.”
He added that the guidelines should “Number one, protect the public. Public safety is number one. Number two, it needs to protect the food truck vendors that are doing it the right way and number three, it needs to protect our brick and mortar, the people who have made an investment in this community already.”
Alderman Jenna Amacher said “I think that this ordinance needs to address the difference in being able to set up on private property versus being able to be on public property.”
She also added that the city could have some liability when they allow food truck vendors to come without a fee, or any guidelines.