Bouchard Burgers

Bouchard Burgers, one of the many recent food trucks to come to Tullahoma, set up outside of Tractor Supply.

 Anna Coburn photo

An agenda item at BoMA’s Sept. 11 meeting prompted the board to “consider approval of directing staff to draft an ordinance establishing guidelines for Food Truck Vendors,” led to a food truck vendor giving public comment about what the guidelines might be, and the board to discuss further.

In a memo from Alderman Daniel Berry, the Item No. 23-163 gave details regarding the proposed suggestion of drafting an ordinance stating “As food trucks and street vendors become more popular, [there is] a growing need for clear guidelines. Guidelines that do not hinder economic prosperity, but rather allow mobile food vendors to fully understand the requirements, to keep the playing field level between brick and mortar and mobile food vendors even and lastly, to ensure public safety. A sample ordinance as well as a checklist/guide for the public can be provided.”

