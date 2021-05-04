The Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club recently welcomed Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) Commander, Col. Jeff Geraghty as its guest speaker to discuss the goings on at the base over the last year and what the future holds for it.
Geraghty was introduced to rotary members by fellow member Jim Jolliffe, who described Geraghty as a “Renaissance man.”
Prior to his assignment at AEDC in 2019, Geraghty was the commander of the 654th Aeronautical Systems Group. Geraghty holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado, a master’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and a doctorate of philosophy from Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, in Alabama. He was a senior pilot, with over 1,750 flight hours and 290 combat hours. His major awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster and Air Medal with oak leaf cluster.
AEDC during the pandemic
Geraghty began his talk by discussing what protocols AEDC put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected the base for the year. In a strategic planning conference at Air Force Materiel Command in Ohio in March 2020, Geraghty said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., the commander for AFMC, asked everyone to start thinking of some strategies on how to handle the virus and how to take care of the health of everyone for all the bases.
He added that the only trouble the base faced was the money it would lose when sending people away.
“How are we going to pay these folks who are not doing testing that we are getting paid for?” Geraghty asked.
Fortunately, the story had a good ending, thanks to the Arnold Community Council (ACC) and the community.
Geraghty said the ACC members made calls to representatives and senators to make sure they understood the situation and that the base needed legislative help, since the contractors could not come to the base due to health reasons.
“This community is just tremendous in the amount of help that it offers to our workforce,” Geraghty said. “It all came through perfect timing thanks to the actions of the community and legislative branch.”
Base access was restricted in April as COVID cases began to rise, and there was a mask shortage. Geraghty said by June the base procured the necessary protective gear and created guidelines based on calculations by the engineers to figure out the infection rate in the community, the number of interactions on base with risk mitigations in place, how many people they could expect to interact with and the risk level that someone was going to die or be hospitalized.
Geraghty said he kept an eye on those calculations throughout the pandemic. He said fortunately, as of the meeting, the county had returned to the same threshold they were in last July when it came to someone either dying or being hospitalized, and the base was looking at phase three of returning to full capacity with vaccines having become widely available. He added as of the meeting he was fully vaccinated.
Despite the setbacks, even at the highest peak of 125 people in quarantine due to sickness or being in close contact, the workload that was done during the year included 80% of the propulsion engine testing done, 75% of the space system rocket testing, the wind tunnels were executed 100% of the workload with 10% of rare efficiency was found than previously found before, and 90% of the hypersonic scramble test demand was met.
Geraghty said he is most proud of the fact that AEDC did not lose one member to COVID-19. According to information he was able to access, when compared to other bases, AEDC was the only base in the area that can make this claim.
“That is a pretty big deal and speaks highly to the team we have and the seriousness in which they took with the protocols and got the mission done, as well as taking care of each other’s health,” Geraghty said.
Future plans for AEDC
Geraghty then shifted to discuss for what the future holds for AEDC. He said there is a lot investment for the future of the base coming from Washington, D.C., as the base recently secured $20 million for a cooling water capacity upgrade and a $350 million investment for three new hypersonic testing facilities.
“That’s the weapon of the future, and AEDC is going to be the leading edge of making sure those weapons work for the United States,” Geraghty said.
The last topic Geraghty discussed was a proposed organizational change to the base. Geraghty said there are two phases. Phase one was just approved, which saw some minor changes, such as taking the operations group and the maintenance group and putting them under one colonel.
“That was simply an internal alignment to make sure that we are organized in a way that the Air Force recognizes how the mission gets done,” Geraghty said.
He said the next step is to make sure that the AEDC mission gets the appropriate attention and resourcing that it needs for the mission. In order to get this, AEDC will need to become properly recognized as a test wing.
“The term Arnold Engineering Developmental Complex doesn’t get much attention in the Air Force,” Geraghty said. “There are things tossed around like ‘They’re really not an Air Force base; they’re a company and they have a few Air Force people as liaisons.’”
Geraghty said everyone in the Air Force knows what a test wing is and how a wing gets resources to complete the mission; he says AEDC meets these requirements, and it just takes time go up the chain.
“I guarantee we are well above the threshold of mission importance to be recognized as a test wing and get the resources that the Air Force offers for a test wing,” Geraghty said.
As a part of getting the approval, AEDC will be re-designated as an Air Force test wing, which will make AEDC the third wing, along with Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and Edwards Air Force Base in California. This will also mean that the base will receive a new name, moving away from AEDC, which Geraghty said is a term he’s become fond of himself.
When asked what citizens can do to encourage the concept of AEDC becoming a test wing, Geraghty said not to resist the name change. He said he recognizes the history of the name and has come to terms with losing it.
“As long as the community is on board with this potential change, then it’s got a pretty good chance to go through,” he said. “If the community says AEDC is too important and we’ve got to keep it even if it costs us the mission, then that’ll make it harder.”