A former Decherd police officer, who is now a Cannon County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was arrested by Franklin County deputies Wednesday in connection with a domestic-assault incident involving a Tullahoma Police Department employee.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports said that Jacob Durm was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment following an incident that occurred at 8 a.m. Wednesday at 2435 Water Tank Road in Franklin County.
Reports said deputies had determined evidence showed that an assault probably had occurred. Reports said the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and advised of the situation because Durm is an employee there.
Durm has been released on a $2,500 bond and is to appear in Franklin County General Sessions Court at 8 a.m. on Aug. 15.