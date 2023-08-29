Donald Sundquist

Donald Sundquist

Former Governor Don Sundquist passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, following surgery and a short illness. He was 87 years old.

Born in Moline, Illinois on March 15, 1936, Sundquist was a graduate of Augustana College. He went on to serve in the United States Navy. After years in the printing and advertising industry in Shelbyville and Memphis, he was elected to Congress, representing Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. Sundquist served six terms in Congress, and was on the Ways and Means Committee, where he earned the reputation as a staunch fiscal conservative.

Tags

Recommended for you