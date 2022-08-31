Former Grundy County law enforcement officer Anthony "Tony" Bean, 61, currently of Altamont has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
Tony Bean was convicted of using excessive force against arrestee identified in court records as “C.G.” The incidents happened on two occasions during C.G.’s arrest in 2014, while Bean was the Chief of the Tracy City Police Department in Tracy City and of using excessive force against arrestee “F.M.” during F.M.’s arrest in 2017, while Bean was the Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in Grundy County, Tennessee, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 242. Following his imprisonment, Bean will be on supervised release for 24 months.
In June of 2021, the court heard evidence over the course of three days that showed that, during C.G.’s arrest in the Tracy Lakes area of Grundy County in 2014, Bean repeatedly punched C.G. in the face while C.G. was handcuffed and compliant, causing C.G. pain and other injuries. The court also heard evidence that, during F.M.’s arrest Grundy County in 2017, Bean punched F.M. in the face while F.M. was compliant, causing pain and other injuries. The court also heard evidence that Bean bragged about using excessive force against victims and failed to report his uses of force.
Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III, and FBI Knoxville Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico made the announcement.
"Law enforcement officers who violate victims’ rights also violate the trust of their communities," said Deputy Attorney General Kristen Clarke. "The Department of Justice will hold accountable those officers who abuse their authority, wherever they may be."
"Nobody is above the law," said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton. "The defendant, Anthony "Tony" Bean abused his authority and violated the civil rights of arrestees by physically assaulting them while they were restrained and not posing any threat. A sentence of 72 months sends a strong message to the community that the abuse of arrestees will not be tolerated, and law enforcement officers who break the law will be held accountable for their actions."
"When an officer betrays the oath to protect and serve, the public is put at risk and the law enforcement community is tarnished," said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico. "The public has a right to trust that officers will do the right thing. When they don't, the FBI remains committed to investigate and bring them to justice."