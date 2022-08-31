15courthouse02

A gavel is placed on its block in one of the courtrooms at the Cuyahoga County Court House, February 11, 2017. John Kuntz, cleveland.com cleveland.com

 John Kuntz

Former Grundy County law enforcement officer Anthony "Tony" Bean, 61, currently of Altamont has been sentenced to 72 months in federal prison by the Honorable Travis R. McDonough, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Tony Bean was convicted of using excessive force against arrestee identified in court records as “C.G.” The incidents happened on two occasions during C.G.’s arrest in 2014, while Bean was the Chief of the Tracy City Police Department in Tracy City and of using excessive force against arrestee “F.M.” during F.M.’s arrest in 2017, while Bean was the Chief Deputy of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in Grundy County, Tennessee, in violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 242. Following his imprisonment, Bean will be on supervised release for 24 months.