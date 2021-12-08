Gerald Leighton Ewell, Sr., of Manchester, died Dec. 1, 2021. He was born July 3, 1929 to Leighton Ewell and Elizabeth Jameson Ewell, both of whom predeceased him, as did his sister, Corinne Ewell Spencer, and a nephew, Frank Ewell Spencer. He was married to his wife, Katherine, for over 60 years; but she predeceased him by three and a half years. He is survived by a daughter, Amy Ewell (Bunker) Stout; a son, Gerald L. Ewell, Jr., a grandson, Sam (Michelle) Stout and a granddaughter, Kirby Stout (Greg) Zora. He was a member of the Main Street church of Christ.
He graduated high school from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon and received BA and JD degrees from Vanderbilt University, where he was President of his law fraternity; President of the Law School student body and Chief Justice of the Vanderbilt Moot Court.
Upon his return to Manchester from military service in the United States Navy; he practiced law and was an Assistant District Attorney for 15 years. In 1972, he was elected Circuit Judge for Coffee County and served continuously in this position for 26 years and intermittently thereafter at the call of the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court. During this time, at the request of the Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court; he served at times on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
Judge Ewell was a member of many civic organizations; served on various municipal boards and commissions and was a member of the Manchester Board of Education for seven years, three years as Chairman. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of First National Bank of Manchester for more than 30 years. He was an avid ham radio operator holding Amateur Extra class ham radio license with the call signal containing his initials N4GE; he also flew radio-controlled model airplanes for more than 25 years and was a beekeeper for over 40 years, giving most of the honey he harvested to friends. At his death there had been a Ewell in continuous law practice in Coffee County for 120 continuous years.
In lieu of flowers; donations to The Tennessee Chapter of the ALS Association, Vanderbilt University or the charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.