The former treasurer of the Tullahoma High School Lady Wildcats soccer booster program has entered a plea before Judge William Lockhart and was granted a three-year judicial diversion for a Class C felony.
Kristy Lea Cates, who formerly ran the books for the Lady Wildcats soccer booster club, entered her plea earlier this month for theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, which typically carries a sentence of between three and six years in prison. According to Tullahoma Police Inv. Johnny Gore, Cates stole upwards of $13,000 from the Lady Wildcats over the course of a few months in 2021.
Booster Club President Karla Smith said she went to check bank records and noticed something was wrong with the numbers. As soon as she realized the discrepancy, she notified school officials and local authorities. Once she reported the incident, Smith said the issue was resolved rapidly, with Cates resigning and law enforcement handling things within 36 hours.
“I got to looking into it and finally found and talked to Kristy Cates,” Gore told The News. “I talked to her and she admitted it all. She admitted to taking money a little bit at a time. She was having hard times.”
According to Smith, Cates was with the organization for a year and a half before the deceit was discovered and Cates resigned.
Smith told The News that the organization was happy that the whole situation is over and behind them, noting that the program was looking forward to continuing to support the Lady Wildcats soccer team. She added the organization does not yet have a new treasurer, but that elections for all new officers would be held after the end-of-year banquet this month.
According to Smith, the school system has added new policies and procedures in place for support organizations like booster clubs, and she is confident in those new policies and procedures.
Cates may ask that her record be expunged at the end of the three-year supervised probation.