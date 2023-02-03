Lawrenceburg

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of April Judkins, the former director of Main Street, Lawrenceburg Inc. (MSL), a non-profit organization that worked toward economic restoration and revitalization of historic downtown Lawrenceburg.

Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Inc. was also the custodian of the funds of the James D. Vaughan Quartet Festival (JDV). Although JDV and MSL were each governed by separate boards, Judkins maintained their accounts and met with each board separately.