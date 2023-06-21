Former Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee had some advice for the current Board of Mayor and Aldermen this past week as he addressed the tribunal during public comments, urging them to be leaders and not micromanagers.
Curlee pointed out he is uniquely positioned to offer advice to the council given his background.
“First, I'm going to offer why I believe I am uniquely qualified to offer this advice,” he said. “First, I sat in your chairs a total of 23 years - 18 as mayor and five as alderman. 23 years...that's more than all of you ... COMBINED ... save a couple of years as best I can figure. Second, I have been on a Tullahoma ballot 16 times spanning my time as mayor, alderman and State legislator and I was elected 16 times spanning 31 years. Does that make me special? Of course not. But I do believe that record says I know Tullahoma folks pretty well. And I believe I can say with confidence the great majority of the people of Tullahoma do not like what they see and hear from their elected city leadership at present.”
After stating his qualifications, Curlee, who chose not to run for another term of office during the past mayoral election cycle, reminded them that the city administrator is the one who is to manage the city, not BoMA.
“So here is my advice to start getting Tullahoma and this Board of Mayor and Aldermen back on track,” Curlee noted. “First, you are not managers of city government. I fully recognize you have fiscal and legal responsibilities as it relates to city government. You have one employee and that is the city administrator. It is entirely appropriate you define the expectations you have of the person you have selected to hold this important job and hold him or her accountable. But let them do their job. Do not micromanage their efforts and do not interfere with their day to day work. You are not the mayor and aldermen of city government. You are the mayor and aldermen for all of Tullahoma. The city government is but part of the fabric of Tullahoma. There is so much more the seven of you could and should be doing to move Tullahoma forward. Each of you should be out in the community making good things happen for the good people of Tullahoma.”
Curlee advised that the city council could be doing a lot more to make Tullahoma a better place.
“Use your leadership skills to help make Tullahoma a more green community, a more fit community, work to address the housing shortage in Tullahoma, work to design a community so our young people want to return, remain or relocate and raise their families here,” Curlee suggested. “What are you doing to help position Tullahoma as an arts destination? What are you doing to make Tullahoma a more clean and attractive community to inspire pride in our community? Nearly 60% of Tullahoma third graders failed their reading proficiency tests. What are you doing to support our teachers in their efforts to achieve excellence in education? Your jobs as our elected leaders should be to address these challenges and as leaders create opportunities. Leaders make things happen. Think strategically. Look at the bigger picture. Are you thinking regionally in the areas of tourism, economic development and infrastructure? Remember, you are community leaders not managers of city government.”
The former mayor also suggested BoMA avoid putting items on the agenda at the last minute so the public has a chance to keep up with what their leaders are doing.
“During my 23 years on this Council, I have no recollection of an agenda item for a BMA meeting with only a caption and no explanation behind it,” Curlee said. “When a member does that it is not fair to other members and the public who have a right to see, understand and ask questions prior to your vote. If an agenda item pertains in any way to city government, the city administrator should offer a recommendation in the agenda whether or not he or she supports the agenda item and why. Please remember the city administrator is the manager of city government not the seven of you. If the agenda item expends money, the city administrator must identify the source of the funds. The purpose of these last two suggestions is to streamline the meetings. If you read the agenda item, concur with the contents and the city administrator’s recommendation that will move the meetings along quicker.”
In the end, Curlee urged BoMA to rethink their philosophy of leadership and offered his assistance in getting things on the right track.
“In summary, leadership is not easy. You are our elected community leaders,” the former mayor said. “Think bigger. Leaders encourage. Leaders educate. Leaders inspire. Leaders challenge. I challenge each of you to rise above what we see and hear on the second and fourth Monday nights during these BMA meetings, act like leaders and start getting good things done for the good people of Tullahoma. I am ready, willing and able to assist any of you to help get Tullahoma and this BMA back on track.”