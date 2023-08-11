Kristi Jolynn Whelen

An investigation, stemming from an inappropriate-behavior complaint, has led to a former Franklin County School System employee being arrested on sexual-battery charges, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Kristi Jolynn Whelen was arrested Sunday and posted a $50,000 bond, reports said, adding that she is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Sept. 18.