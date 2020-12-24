In 1999 the Tullahoma News was one of the first two newspapers to carry the satirical “Tyrades!” column by Danny Tyree of Marshall County.
Since 2010, Tyree’s work has been distributed to more than 200 newspapers per week by Cagle Cartoons syndicate.
In November, MTSU alumnus Tyree tried something new and published his first motivational/religious book: “Yes, Your Butt Still Belongs in Church: Answering the Excuses That Block Mankind from Having Life and Having It More Abundantly."
Tyree says the book is not intended to attack atheists or non-Christian religions. Instead, it offers comfort to faithful Christians who are concerned about the declining role of the church in society and provides a loving nudge to lapsed Christians who have grown comfortable rationalizing their nebulous spirituality.
The author describes “Yes, Your Butt Still Belongs in Church” as a sincere, passionate approach to a serious problem – but written in a breezy, enjoyable style.
The book is available in both paperback and Kindle e-book format from Amazon.com.