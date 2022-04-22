Editor’s Note: The following is the first of a three-part series on a lawsuit filed by the former parks and recreation director against the City of Tullahoma. The first installment is an overview of the lawsuit while the second installment will detail the city’s response to the allegations set forth in the action. The final part of the series will detail a third-party investigation which was conducted prior to the filing of the lawsuit. The story has been cut into a three-part series due to its length.
Another former employee of the City of Tullahoma and a current candidate for alderman is suing his former employer for half a million dollars in damages and lost wages, though the city claims his retirement was not forced and the investigation into him stemmed from legitimate sources.
Kurt Glick, the former director of the parks and recreation department, filed suit against the city for age discrimination. Through his lawyer, Glick contends he is due back pay and benefits, compensatory and liquidated damages, attorney’s fees and costs and reinstatement to his former position. Glick is also currently running for a seat on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He filed his qualifying petition earlier this month.
Glick claims in the fall of 2020, a position came open in the parks and recreation department. At that time, then-Program Manager Lyle Russell selected several candidates for consideration, including a woman, a white male over age 40 and an African American man. Glick claims he was called into a meeting with Human Resources Director Casta Brice, who informed him the white male would not be interviewed for the position. He objected and was subsequently called into a meeting with Brice and City Administrator Jennifer Moody, who Glick claims made several “age-related statements about older men.”
Glick was placed on administrative leave Nov. 30, 2020, the complaint states. When he asked why, Glick contends, he was told by Moody, “I can’t say.” Two days later, Glick was called in for four hours of interviews by “a group of attorneys representing” the city. After the interviews were complete, Glick claims he was told not to return to work until the full report from investigators was complete and not to speak with anyone about his administrative leave.
Per the complaint, Glick was presented with a list of charges against him Dec. 29, 2020, and was told he could return to city facilities in order to meet with Brice and Moody Jan. 13, 2021. At that time, Glick contends, Moody spoke with some parks and rec employees and said Glick would be returning to work “because the investigation did not go the way she had hoped.” Glick claims that was the first time he had ever been made aware of any issues with his job performance as the parks and recreation director
He further claims that when he did return to work Jan. 14, 2021, Moody met with his staff and “did everything possible to embarrass [him] to force him to quit,” including reading the full list of charges found against him, which “humiliated and embarrassed” Glick. He also claims once he returned to work he was then suspended for five days and put on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) for six months.
Glick claims Moody would “get rid of an employee by using the PIP” and sought to effectively terminate him using said plan.
According to the suit, Glick was allowed 10 days to appeal the charges brought against him by the city but claims Moody spoke with the mayor and aldermen without him present and he was denied his appeal “without [him] ever being allowed to speak on his own behalf.” Instead, Glick claims, he was “forced to retire” May 7, 2021, in order to retain his health insurance. He further claims in the year prior to his retirement, other older male department heads were terminated or forced to resign, and he was “constructively discharged due to his age and in retaliation for opposing discrimination.”
The city vehemently denies Glick’s claims, saying the alleged discrimination was the city resisting cronyism on Glick’s part and that no one forced him to retire.