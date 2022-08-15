Pulaski clerk

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Jenna Coleman, a former customer service representative for the Pulaski Electric System (PES). Coleman’s job responsibilities included collecting payments from customers for their electric, phone, internet, and cable services.

Investigators determined that Coleman misappropriated $37,845.97 from March 2019 until her employment was terminated in February 2020. Coleman collected cash payments from customers, entered the payments into the accounting system, and then reversed those same payments, which allowed her to take the cash for her personal use.